Remittance inflow sees 7.4% dip in October 

The remittance inflow to the country dropped 7.4% in October to $1,525 million compared to $1,647 million in the same month of last year.

The Bangladesh Bank released the data on Tuesday (1 November).

In the first two months of the current financial year, July and August, remittances sent by expatriates reached an average of $2 billion.

However, the remittance inflow in September saw a massive decline after Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) set different dollar exchange rates for remittance and export proceeds.

Bangladesh received $1,540 million in remittances in September.

