Remittance inflow sees 7.4% dip in October 

Banking

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

Remittance inflow sees 7.4% dip in October 

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 07:11 pm
Remittance inflow sees 7.4% dip in October 

The remittance inflow to the country dropped 7.4% in October to $1,525 million compared to $1,647 million in the same month of last year.

The Bangladesh Bank released the data on Tuesday (1 November).

In the first two months of the current financial year, July and August, remittances sent by expatriates reached an average of $2 billion. 

However,  the remittance inflow in September saw a massive decline after Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) set different dollar exchange rates for remittance and export proceeds. 

Bangladesh received $1,540 million in remittances in September.
 

Economy / Top News

remittance / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

5h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

7h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

21h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1d | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due