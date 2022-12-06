Rathin Pal promoted to BB IPFF Project cell Director 

Rathin Kumar Pal, former Bangladesh Bank Head Office IPFF Project Cell Additional Director, has been recently promoted to the post of Director.

He joined the bank in 1999 as Assistant Director, said a press release.

Rathin Kumar Pal successfully served in various projects including Bank Inspection Division-1, Foreign Exchange Policy Division, and Sustainable Finance Department.

He obtained BCom (Honours), MCom (Finance) and later MBA (Finance) degrees from the Finance and Banking Department of Dhaka University.

For professional growth, he completed Professional Masters in Banking & Finance from Asian Institute of Technology and Certified Expert in Risk Management from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. Besides, he completed DAIBB from IBB and Diploma in Computer Application Program from BIBM. During his professional duties, he received advanced training in secondary debt market development, risk management, PPP, project financing and management, innovative financing, etc.