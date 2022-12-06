Rathin Pal promoted to BB IPFF Project cell Director 

Banking

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Rathin Pal promoted to BB IPFF Project cell Director 

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 06:46 pm
Rathin Pal promoted to BB IPFF Project cell Director 

Rathin Kumar Pal, former Bangladesh Bank Head Office IPFF Project Cell Additional Director, has been recently promoted to the post of Director.

He joined the bank in 1999 as Assistant Director, said a press release.

Rathin Kumar Pal successfully served in various projects including Bank Inspection Division-1, Foreign Exchange Policy Division, and Sustainable Finance Department.

He obtained BCom (Honours), MCom (Finance) and later MBA (Finance) degrees from the Finance and Banking Department of Dhaka University.

For professional growth, he completed Professional Masters in Banking & Finance from Asian Institute of Technology and Certified Expert in Risk Management from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. Besides, he completed DAIBB from IBB and Diploma in Computer Application Program from BIBM. During his professional duties, he received advanced training in secondary debt market development, risk management, PPP, project financing and management, innovative financing, etc.

Bangladesh Bank / Promotion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

5h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

7h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

9h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

3h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

21h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup