Journalists boycott central bank press conference protesting entry restrictions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 04:23 pm

Journalists walked out from the central bank press conference regarding the recent entry restrictions against journalists at 2:00pm on the day.

Bangladesh Bank officials sit in a nearly empty room as journalists boycott a press conference of the bank. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Bank officials sit in a nearly empty room as journalists boycott a press conference of the bank. Photo: TBS

Bank reporters today (7 May) boycotted a Bangladesh Bank press conference in protest of the recent entry restrictions imposed by the regulator.

Journalists walked out from the central bank press conference regarding the inauguration of the new method to fix dollar exchange rate and bank lending rates at 2:00pm on the fourth floor of its head office.

Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor Habibur Rahman, Executive Director and spokesman Mezbaul Haque were present at the conference.

Earlier on 25 April, the Bangladesh Bank imposed a strict restriction on journalists' access to its building.

From now on, journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson of the bank at its building using a specific permit issued by the bank, the bank's spokesperson said at the time.

The central bank move has been heavily criticised by journalists, human rights activists, and civil society organisations.

