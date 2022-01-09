Pubali Bank gets ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by Dhaka WASA

Pubali Bank Ltd has received 'Certificate of Appreciation' as one of the top bill collectors of Dhaka WASA for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

On the occasion, Dhaka WASA organised a ceremony at a hotel in the city, reads a press release.

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam handed over the certificate to Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, as the chief guest of the function.

Muhammad Ibrahim, addtional secretary at the Local Government Division, and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC, were present as special guests.

WASA Managing Director and CEO Engr Taqsem A Khan presided over the ceremony.