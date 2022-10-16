Prime Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering

The AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank organised a day-long training and awareness programme on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" at a local conference hall in Dhaka City on 15th October, 2022.

The programme was inaugurated by Md Nazrul Islam, the Executive Director and Deputy Head of BFIU as the chief guest.

The programme was chaired by Md Ziaur Rahman, DMD & CAMLCO of Prime Bank.

Md Iqbal Hossain, SEVP & Deputy CAMLCO and Anup Kanti Das, SVP & Head of Branches Distribution Network, Dhaka Region-1 & 3 of Prime Bank delivered welcome speeches in the programme.

A total number of 112 officials including BAMLCOs of 20 branches of Dhaka region-3 of Prime Bank participated in the programme.

Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director of BFIU and officials of AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank conducted the day-long sessions as resource persons.

The programme consisted of 04 (four) sessions covered various important topics related to combating money laundering and financing of terrorism. An evaluation test for the participants was held at the end of the training program.