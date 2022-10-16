Prime Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering

Banking

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

Prime Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 05:01 pm
Prime Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering

The AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank organised a day-long training and awareness programme on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" at a local conference hall in Dhaka City on 15th October, 2022. 

The programme was inaugurated by Md Nazrul Islam, the Executive Director and Deputy Head of BFIU as the chief guest. 

The programme was chaired by Md Ziaur Rahman, DMD & CAMLCO of Prime Bank.  

Md Iqbal Hossain, SEVP & Deputy CAMLCO and Anup Kanti Das, SVP & Head of Branches Distribution Network, Dhaka Region-1 & 3 of Prime Bank delivered welcome speeches in the programme. 

A total number of 112 officials including BAMLCOs of 20 branches of Dhaka region-3 of Prime Bank participated in the programme. 

Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director of BFIU and officials of AML & CFT Division of Prime Bank conducted the day-long sessions as resource persons. 

The programme consisted of 04 (four) sessions covered various important topics related to combating money laundering and financing of terrorism. An evaluation test for the participants was held at the end of the training program. 

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

4h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

10h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

7h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

21h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back