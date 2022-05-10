NRBC Bank opens banking services at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj

NRBC Bank launched its banking services at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj on Tuesday.

Member of the Parliament Kishoreganj-4 Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq inaugurated the Sub-branch as Chief Guest. Mohammad Ali Chowdhury Mamun, Sponsor Shareholder of NRBC Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony, says a press release.

Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, UNO of Mithamoin, Md. Ibrahim Mia, Upazilla Vice Chairman, Md. Jakir Rabbani, OC of Mithamoin, Advocate Sharif Kamal, Chairman of Sadar Union Parishad were present on the occasion as Special Guest.

Forhad Sarker, Senior Vice President, Md. Elias Uddin, Manager of Kishoreganj Branch, Incharge of Mithamoin Sub-branch of the Bank and distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.