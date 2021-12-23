NCC Bank opens Chandina branch in Cumilla

National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd (NCC) has inaugurated the 124th branch at Chandina of Cumilla.

Khairul Alam Chaklader, director of NCC Bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest on Thursday, said a press release.

The director said, "NCC Bank is expanding its branch activities for overall development in different regions of the country. Following this, NCC Bank has started its activities to provide banking services in historically enriched Chandina, Comilla."

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the launching ceremony.