Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:30 pm

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank has promoted Maqsuda Begum to the post of executive director.

Prior to this promotion, she was working as the director of banking regulations and policy department at the central bank, said a press release issued on Tuesday (7 February).

Maqsuda Begum joined the Bangladesh Bank as an assistant director in 1993. She served in the Department of Off-Site Supervision, NCB Monitoring Cell, CBSP Cell, Deposit Insurance Department, Financial Institutions and Markets Department, Foreign Exchange Operations Department and the Bangladesh Bank Sylhet Office.

Currently, she is also serving as the acting executive director of Bank Inspection Division-2 and Bank Inspection Division-3.

Maqsuda obtained her BA (Honours) and Master's degrees from the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka. She holds a DAIBB degree from the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.



