Islami Bank inaugurates 'Cyber Security Awareness Week'

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated 'Cyber Security Awareness Fortnight' at Islami Bank Tower on Sunday (23 October) with the slogan 'Be Cyber Smart, be safe'.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors of the bank, addressed the event as special guests.

Md Mehedi Hasan, chief information security officer of Bangladesh Bank, conducted a session on cyber security.

Presided over by AFM Kamal Uddin, deputy managing director, the programme was addressed by Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, executive vice president, and SM Mizanur Rahman, senior vice president.

Md Altaf Hossain, Md Nayer Azam, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, chief human resources officer and SM Rabiul Hasan, principal of IBTRA attended the programme.

Head of zones and branches of the bank were connected through a virtual platform.