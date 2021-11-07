Islami Bank holds webinar on Fintech

Picture: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised webinar on "FinTech: Shari'ah Perspective" on Saturday (6 November).

The bank's chairman, Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, addressed the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the webinar while Dr Md Manzur-e-Elahi, Member of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee presented paper on the topic.

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, director, Professor Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, Proffessor Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors and Taher Ahmad Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank addressed on the topic as panel discussant, the press release added.

Professor Dr Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, chairman, executive committee; Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, chairman, audit committee, Major General (Retd) Engr Abdul Matin, chairman, risk management committee, Md Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr Md Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, directors of the bank, Mufti Sayeed Ahmad, vice chairman and Dr Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, member additional secretary of Shari'ah supervisory committee, Dr Hasan Mohammad Moinuddin, Professor Md. Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, Dr Muhammad Saifullah, Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee and Mohammad Harunar Rashid, Members of Shari'ah supervisory committee also addressed in the webinar.

All executives of Head Office and IBTRA, Heads of all Zones, Heads of all Corporate and AD Branches and Shari'ah Muraqibs of the bank attended the webinar.