IBBL organises exchange of views with expatriates at KSA 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised an exchange of views programme with Bangladeshi Expatriates in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, was present in the programme held at a hotel in Ryadh on Wednesday (31 August) as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Presided over by Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the bank; Md Abul Hasan Mridha, Deputy Chief of Mission & Deputy Permanent Representative to OIC; SM Rakibullah, Minister (Consular) of Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh and Maksudur Rahman & Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the bank along with Bangladeshi Expatriates in Saudi Arabia attended the programme.