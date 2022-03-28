IBBL Barishal Zone holds business conference

Barishal Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised a Business Development Conference recently at the district Shilpakola Academy.

IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula addressed the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director addressed the conference as the special guest.

Deputy Managing Director Altaf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Mohammed Shabbir and Maksudur Rahman, Executive Vice Presidents Rafiqul Islam and ASM Rezaul Karim and Assistant Vice President A M Shahidul Amran also addressed the programme.

Abdus Sobhan, Head of Barishal Zone, presided over the function.

Head of branches, Head of Investment and Foreign Exchange departments and sub-branch in-charges under the zone attended the conference.