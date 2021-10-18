Finance minister urges IFC to provide soft loans for private sector’s development

Banking

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Finance minister urges IFC to provide soft loans for private sector’s development

In response, the IFC delegation assured the finance minister of strengthening further their relationship with Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 10:09 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Monday urged the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to provide soft loans for areas, such as onshore taka bonds and public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, for the private sector's development in Bangladesh.

At a virtual meeting between the Bangladesh delegation and the IFC delegation on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings 2021, the finance minister also requested the IFC to extend necessary technical assistance to attract more investment through the PPP system as Bangladesh aspires to become a middle-income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041.

Mustafa Kamal led the Bangladesh side, while IFC managing director Makhter Diop led the IFC delegation, according to a finance ministry press release.

During the meeting, Kamal also sought increased investment from IFC in Bangladesh's private sector.

In response, the IFC delegation assured the finance minister of strengthening further their relationship with Bangladesh.

The release said the meeting discussed the issue of issuing taka bonds in the capital market, overall reforms in the financial sector, county strategy of IFC and drawing investment through PPP.

The finance minister thanked the IFC for issuing "Bangla Bond" at the London stock exchange in 2019.

Mustafa Kamal also extended thanks to IFC for extending support to the private sector, especially to banks, various production-oriented sectors and new entrepreneurs for providing support during the pandemic.

He also highlighted various steps taken by the government to offset the pandemic shocks and also the matter of attaining positive GDP growth by Bangladesh despite the global economic slowdown.

Top News

IMF / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / International Finance Corporation (IFC) / Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) / Makhter Diop / Bangla bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij