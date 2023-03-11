EBL celebrates International Women's Day

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank is seen with Kamrun Nahar Dana, Former National Badminton &amp; Table Tanis player; Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Bangladeshi singer and academic; Rasheda K Chowdhury, Educationist, and social activist; Selima Ahmed (MP), Bangladeshi Businessperson and Politician at a function organised by the bank at its head office in Dhaka to celebrate the International Women&#039;s Day. Photo: Courtesy
A strong believer in gender parity and empowerment of women, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) celebrated International Women's Day at its head office in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

This year's International Women's Day theme was "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality".

The bank invited women achievers to speak about the challenges of their lives and share their journey to success with female employees of EBL. Objectives of the program were to respect to invited guests who are successful in their own areas, and also inspire RBL female employees.

Every year, successful women leaders in various areas were invited by EBL to honour them and inspire their own women employees.

This year the bank invited the celebrity women such as Kamrun Nahar Dana, Former National Badminton &amp; Table Tanis player; Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Bangladeshi singer and academic; Rasheda K Chowdhury, Educationist, and social activist; Selima Ahmed (MP), Bangladeshi Businessperson and Politician.

More than 350 female employees and senior executives of the bank participated in the program. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd. Spoke on the occasion.

