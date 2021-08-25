Dhaka Bank posts 161% leap in profit in Q2

Banking

TBS Report 
25 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

Dhaka Bank posts 161% leap in profit in Q2

Its operating profit increased by 33% in this period

TBS Report 
25 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 08:53 pm
Dhaka Bank Limited
Dhaka Bank Limited

Dhaka Bank's consolidated net profit in the second quarter (April to June) of 2021 jumped by 161% on the back of an increase in operating income amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During this period, the bank's net profit was Tk44.63 crore, which was Tk17.09 crore in the same period of 2020.

Also in this period, the bank's consolidated operating profit increased by 33% to Tk289.81 crore, which was Tk217.97 crore in the same period of 2020.

In the second quarter, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.47, which was Tk0.18 in the same period of 2020.

The bank's principal activities are to provide a wide array of financial products (loans and deposits) and services, which include all kinds of conventional and Islamic banking services, for its customers. 

It offers corporate banking, retail banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, SME, retail, custodial, and clearing services.

From January to June 2021, the bank's EPS was Tk1.1, which was Tk0.79 in the same period of 2020.

Dhaka Bank was listed on the stock exchanges in 2000.

Out of its total shares, sponsors and directors jointly hold 41.12%, institutional investors 13.56%, and general investors 45.32%.

The last trading price of its shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk14.8 each on Wednesday.

Most banks reported moderate operating profits amid the pandemic in the first six months of this year, mainly on the back of a spread between lending and deposit interest rates and a lower provision against default loans.

According to the central bank, the average interest rate on bank deposits in the first six months of last year was around 5.5-6%. 

But in the January-April period of this year, the rate came down below 4.5%. 

Bankers say most banks have invested their excess liquidity in treasury bonds due to low demand for loans. Lenders have received massive profits from there. 

Again, due to the closure of loan classification as a result of the pandemic, banks had to keep much fewer reserves (provision) against loans than usual.

 

Economy

Dhaka Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

5h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

5h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding