Citizens Bank PLC hold its first annual general meeting

The first annual general meeting (AGM) of Citizens Bank PLC was held at the Bank's head office on Saturday (11 June).

The AGM was presided by Towfika Aftab, Chairperson of Board of Directors, read a media release.

Among the Directors, Mr. Masuduzzaman, Mr. Mohammed Iqbal, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Salam, Mr. Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, Mrs. Zebunnessa Begum Huq, Mrs. Shafia Alam, Mr. Sk. Md. Iftekharul Islam, Mr. Rakibul Islam Khan Huq attended the meeting. Mr. Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director & CEO of the bank was also present.