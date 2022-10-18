Asgar Ali Hospital signs MoU with Citizens Bank PLC

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Asgar Ali Hospital signs MoU with Citizens Bank PLC

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Asgar Ali Hospital signed a Corporate Agreement with Citizens Bank PLC.

Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, head of Operations; Kabir Uddin Tusher, senior general manager, Marketing and Business Development; Maruf Bin Hafiz, manager, Corporate Affairs of Asgar Ali Hospital and Md Saiful Islam, CFO and head of HR; Khan Md Tief Rana, SAVP and head of Cards; Sohag Miah, AVP and head of Retails Business of Citizens Bank, signed and exchanged the agreement between them. 

Under this agreement, all the employees and cardholders of Citizens Bank PLC will get corporate benefits while taking medical services from Asgar Ali Hospital, reads a press release.

Citizens Bank PLC / Asgar Ali Hospital / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

5h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

5h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

18h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

20h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products