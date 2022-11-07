Citizens Bank launched new product 'Citizens Millionaire'

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:48 pm

Citizens Bank PLC has launched a new product "Citizens Millionaire" for its prospective customers at head office on Monday (7 November).

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO, Citizens Bank PLC, launched the product in the presence of senior executives of the bank, said a press release.

The tailor-made DPS product has been designed focusing on maximisation of the financial wellbeing of the customers across the different segments within the targeted time span.

