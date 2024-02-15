Cenbank policies will lead to liquidity crisis in banks, dry up investment: BCI

BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez in a meeting with the Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today (15 February). Photo: TBS
BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez in a meeting with the Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today (15 February). Photo: TBS

The central bank's existing policies will result in a liquidity crisis in banks and no new investments will come in, according to the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI).

"Banks are encouraged to invest in bonds due to some policies of the Bangladesh Bank. As a result, there will be a liquidity crisis in banks. New investments will not come in and unemployment rates will increase," BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez said during a meeting with the Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today (15 February).

"It is very important to save our existing industries," he said, according to a press release.

"Banks are now investing in government treasury bonds as it is safe… which is drying up investment in the industry," Anwar added.

The latest cut-off rates for 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, 15-year and 20-year government treasury bonds  are 11.80%, 11.95%, 11.90%, 12.00% and 12.10% respectively, as per the Bangladesh Bank data. 

The upcoming auction of 10 years of treasury bond is scheduled for 20 February.

Stating that the country's industrial sector is going through a transitional period, the BCI president said, "No industrial company in the country is able to operate at full capacity.

"Sales of all companies have dropped due to high inflation, low gas pressure, high loan interest rates, and all together, the country is facing a tough challenge."

Electricity and gas prices were hiked on the pretext of ensuring uninterrupted energy supply and rising international market prices, he alleged.

"Currently, fuel prices in the international market have come down a lot, but I hear that electricity and gas prices will be hiked again," he added.

Anwar-ul Alam said, "The industrial sector of the country is suffering losses due to various policies of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) which has made business management difficult."

