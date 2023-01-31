Belal Ahmed becomes new acting chairman of SIBL

Banking

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 06:22 pm

Related News

Belal Ahmed becomes new acting chairman of SIBL

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 06:22 pm
Belal Ahmed becomes new acting chairman of SIBL

Social Islamic Bank Limited has appointed Belal Ahmed as the new acting chairman amid media reports centring the resignation of the previous one.

SIBL Managing Director (MD) Zafar Alam confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Tuesday (31 January).

Prior to assuming the new post, Belal Ahmed was the bank Vice Chairman and the Executive Committee (EC) Chairman. 

MD Zafar Alam said Mahbub Ul Alam and Abu Reza MD Yeahia submitted their resignations on 28 January citing personal reasons which have been accepted at today's board meeting. 

The news of chairman Mahbub Ul Alam and AMD Abu Reza MD Yeahia's resignations came to the media on Monday. 

Mysterious resignation of SIBL chairman, addl MD

In August last year, three Islamic banks gave a loan of about Tk 6,500 crore to an organisation named "Nabil Group" without sufficient documents and collateral. 

Among them, Islami Bank gave the highest of Tk4,050 crore.The First Security Islami Bank gave Tk1,200 crore and Social Islami Bank gave Tk1,120 crore.

After that, the number of deposits of most Sharia-based banks started to decrease due to the emergence of loan irregularities in several institutions of Shariah-based banks. 

After a change in ownership of SIBL in 2017, all previous directors were removed. 

Former vice-chancellor of Chittagong University Anwarul Azim was first made the chairman of SIBL. Later, Mahbub Ul Alam became the chairman.

According to the Central Bank data, the bank's loan amount at the end of September 2022 was Tk 33,919 crore. Out of this, the defaulted loan amount was Tk1,669 crore, 5% of the total loan.

A central bank investigation found that proper norms were not followed in lending to several institutions. It concluded that Tk5,500 crore in loans was eligible for default status. 

If calculated accordingly, the bank's default rate will be more than 23%.

Meanwhile, since December 15, Bangladesh Bank has asked five banks, including the SIBL, to submit daily information on the disbursement and collection of loans of more than Tk10 crore. 

 

Top News

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

8h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

9h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

13h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

1h | TBS Insight
Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

6h | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz