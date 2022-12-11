BB directs banks to relax LC margin rate for Ramadan items

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has directed all commercial banks to relax the margin rate against the opening of import letters of credit (LC) for eight food items at the minimum level in a bid to keep the prices tolerable and ensure adequate supply during the month of Ramadan.

The food items are edible oil, sugar, chickpeas, pulses, beans, onions, dates and spices.

In a circular Sunday (11 December), the central bank asked all banks to keep the opening margin rate at the minimum level based on banker-customer relations, effective immediately.

The central bank fixed the opening margin rate for the settlement of letter of credit at 75% in a bid to limit imports to save the depleting reserves of foreign currency.