Banks to remain open Saturday to manage Hajj transactions

Banking

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Scheduled banks engaged in Hajj related transactions will keep their branches and sub-branches open on Saturday.

The offsite supervision department of the Bangladesh Bank sent a circular in this regard to the chief executives of all commercial banks on Thursday.

In the interest of proper Hajj management, the concerned branches or sub-branches of banks involved in Hajj related transactions should stay open on 2 July with limited staffing, the circular said.

Banks have also been instructed to do full shift banking upon ensuring adequate security.

Banks / Hajj / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

