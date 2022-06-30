Banks to remain open Saturday to manage Hajj transactions

Scheduled banks engaged in Hajj related transactions will keep their branches and sub-branches open on Saturday.

The offsite supervision department of the Bangladesh Bank sent a circular in this regard to the chief executives of all commercial banks on Thursday.

In the interest of proper Hajj management, the concerned branches or sub-branches of banks involved in Hajj related transactions should stay open on 2 July with limited staffing, the circular said.

Banks have also been instructed to do full shift banking upon ensuring adequate security.