Banks asked to timely submit foreign trade info 

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday instructed all authorised dealers (AD) of banks to submit foreign trade statements within the deadline.

The directive has come in the light of a delay in report submissions by some AD branches, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

The authorised dealers usually submit their foreign trade reports by the 10th of a month through the online foreign exchange market monitoring system, developed recently by the central bank.

In the circular, the central bank also asked AD banks to calculate forex trade in actual US dollars prior to submitting the foreign exchange inflow-outflow statement online.

Earlier, the banks were instructed to submit the monthly statements in millions of US dollars.