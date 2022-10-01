Agrani Bank organises Meet the Borrower and Business Conference

Agrani Bank Limited Chattogram Circle on Saturday (1 October) organised a business conference titled "Meet the Borrower and Business Exchange."

The conference was held in the light of "Energized Agrajatra-2022: 101 Days Special Action Plan-2022" at the "Bangabandhu Conference Room" of the World Trade Center in Chattogram, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Murshedul Kabir was present as the chief guest in the meeting.

Top businessmen of Chattogram along with the bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi and Md Monirul Islam, valuable customers of various branches and managers of all branches under the Chattogram circle of the bank were present as special guests on the occasion.

