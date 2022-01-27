Agrani Bank holds ‘meet the clients’ conference in Jessore

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Jessore zonal office of Agrani Bank Limited has organised "meet the clients" conference with its customers.

Alongside the conference, Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam also inaugurated the bank's Jessore Medical College branch, said a press release.

The CEO said, "Agrani Bank has been moving forward, facilating banking services for the people."

Md Anwarul Islam, deputy managing director, Md Monwar Hossain, general manager of Khulna circle, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, general manager of the bank's credit division, Md Asheque Elahi, general manager of loan recovery division of bank's head office of Agrani Bank, were present at the events.

