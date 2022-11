AB Bank Limited Garden Tower Branch relocated with a new name, "Uposhohor Branch," at NK Trade Centre, 3/3 Main Road, Block-D, Shahjalal Uposhohor, Sylhet.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of the bank, inaugurated the new premises with all modern banking facilities on 13 November, said a press release.

Senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.