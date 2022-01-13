AB Bank Ltd signs agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with Hotel Amari Dhaka recently to avail discounts for the bank's debit and credit cardholders.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of AB Bank Limited and Christopher Baker, general manager of Hotel Amari Dhaka signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The agreement includes 50% discount on room rent, 50% discount on convention halls, 20% discount on Fit Centre and 10% discount on café and bakery items of Hotel Amari Dhaka, said a press release on Thursday (13 January).

According to the media release, the bank's credit cardholders can avail 'Buy One Get One' offer for breakfast and dinner buffet in the Amaya Restaurant of Hotel Amari all year long along with up to three offers on special occasions.

Senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.

