Bangladesh's export to grow with 98% duty-free market access: China

The duty-free treatment of 98% tariff lines goods will help Bangladesh to further increase its export to China, says the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi during his recent visit to Bangladesh, announced that the duty-free treatment of 98% tariff lines goods originating from Bangladesh exported to China will take into effect on 1 September.

This will further help to boost Bangladesh's export to China, said the embassy.

Several kinds of basic leather products added into the 98% zero-tariff lines are "good news" to Bangladeshi exporters in the leather industry, which is a industry with huge potential in Bangladesh, said the Chinese side.

Businessmen in the leather industry have already been focusing on the opportunity provided by the 98% duty-free treatment, according to the Chinese embassy.

Programmes are undergoing and helping Chinese manufacturing enterprises related to leather products forming business relations with Bangladesh's leather exporters, it said.

Bangladesh has many high-quality agricultural, livestock and fishery products.

For example, China said, the national fish of Bangladesh, the hilsa, is among both the 97% and the 98% zero tariff lines, and has already acquired the inspection and quarantine access to the Chinese market.

Bangladesh's mango, jackfruit, guava, honey, and beef are all listed as duty free products in both the 97% and the 98% tariff lines.

Varied by different categories of tariff lines, compared with duty-free treatment of 97% tariff lines, there are more than several hundreds of tariff lines added to the 98% duty-free treatment tariff lines, such as some agricultural products, crude oil of ground nut, crude cotton-seed oil, liquid crystal display panel, paper product, saloon cars and chemicals, said the embassy.