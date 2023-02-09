Govt official, business delegation from China, EU to take part in Bangladesh Business Summit

High-level government officials and high-profile businessmen and investors will join the Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 to be held on 11-13 March in Dhaka, said Yao Wen, ambassador, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh.

A delegation of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), led by FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin met the ambassador in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

Ambassador Yao Wen called this initiative of FBCCI a very timely one and said it would be a suitable occasion to show the world the opportunities Bangladesh offers for investment.

He suggested paying more attention to the green industries, ICT and food processing at the summit. He also recommended the arrangement of B2B meetings between Bangladeshi and Chinese businessmen.

Highlighting the rapid economic growth of Bangladesh in a short time and its development targets, the FBCCI president said China and Bangladesh can benefit by coordinating the development strategies of both countries.

He said the upcoming summit will be the right avenue to explore the areas where both countries can harmonize in terms of trade and investment for shared development.

The mega event is being organized in partnership with the government of Bangladesh. The summit envisages becoming Bangladesh's flagship business promotion bi-annual event to highlight Bangladesh's economic and market strengths, and concrete trade and investment opportunities by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia and investors, he added.

The FBCCI leader proposed the signing of an MoU with the visiting business leaders from China. They assured that factory visits, bilateral and sectorial meetings, and signing of MoUs on investment, trade and cooperation will be arranged during the summit.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President MA Momen, Former ambassador Abdul Hannan, Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh and Technical Advisor of FBCCI's Golden Jubilee celebration programme M Masrur Reaz were also present at the meeting.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, along with FBCCI team members, met Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of Delegation, EU delegation to Bangladesh.

Jashim Uddin also invites EU higher officials and business personnel to attend the business summit.

EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation Charles Whiteley assured that the director general in the European Union may participate in the Summit.