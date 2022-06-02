FBCCI chief urges traders not to hike price of rice

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin has urged traders not to increase the price of rice.

"Traders have to stop their tendency to increase prices whenever they get a chance," the FBCCI chief said during an exchange meeting on import stocks, supplies and prices of essential commodities at the capital on Thursday (2 June).

Md Jasim Uddin called on the ministry to enact separate laws for companies selling packaged rice in the market.

"There will be no shortage of edible oil in the market on the coming Eid-ul-Adha and the prices will remain within the affordable range," he added.

"There is good supply of oil in the market. Besides, oil importers demanded to review the price of oil every 15 days," Md Jasim Uddin further said.

He also said that the supply of onions in the market is normal and that there will be no problem in the price or supply of onion in the market during Eid.