Jashim Uddin new president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce

Jashim Uddin, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), took charge as the president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), for a one year term on 25 May.

Md Jashim Uddin succeeded Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served the SCCI as the president from June 2020 to May 2023.

Malik officially handed over the responsibility to Md Jashim Uddin in Dhaka.

Md Jashim Uddin is also in the Board of Directors of Bengal Group of Industries, a diversified conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

Besides he is also the Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Desh General Insurance Limited.

He is also the Vice-Chairman of the Bengal Media Corporation (RTV) and the President of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA).

Earlier, two presidents were elected from Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Annisul Huq (2010 to 2011).