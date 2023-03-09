Time to showcase our capability to the world: FBCCI President

Related News

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin. Photo: Collected
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin. Photo: Collected

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin today said it is the right time to show the world the achievements and capabilities of the country, in terms of the significant economic growth unlocked in the last fifty years.

"In the fifty years of independence, the country has created ample investment opportunities after winning export targets as well as local consumers. Thus, it is time to highlight our capabilities and showcase our achievements to foreigners," FBCCI President said at a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Bangladesh Business Summit.

Mentioning the reports by Boston Consulting Group and HSBC Global Research which claimed that Bangladesh will be a $1 trillion economy by 2040 and the world's 9th largest market by 2030, Md Jashim Uddin asserted that Bangladesh is now a land of economic opportunity.

"The country is prepared for foreign investments", he stressed, noting that it is time for companies like Walmart and Zara to expand their business here as the local consumer market in Bangladesh is growing alongside the country's export potential.

"We have now 100 economic zones visible across the country and this capacity needs to be highlighted," he said ahead of the business summit set to kick off on Saturday (11 March) on the occasion of 50 years of FBCCI.

More than 200 delegates from 16 countries - including the public and private sectors - are going to attend the summit.

The participants will include CEOs and top level representatives of 12 world famous companies and the deputy director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The three-day summit will hold 17 seminars and three plenary sessions on different sectors of Bangladesh.

