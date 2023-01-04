Bangladesh Bank raises dollar exchange rate by Tk 1 to Tk 100

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday increased exchange rate of a US dollar by Tk1 to Tk100.

Now, those who will buy dollars from the central bank will have to pay Tk100 for each US dollar.

The central bank increased the dollar price within a month. Earlier, the central bank fixed exchange rate of US dollar at Tk 99 on 5 December.

It says that the price of the dollar has been increased in line with the market price.

Central bank spokesperson Masbaul Haque told UNB that the dollar price has been increased to match the market price and it is part of regular initiative.