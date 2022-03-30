Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar sends out first consignment of products

McDonald Steel Building Products Limited has delivered the first consignment of products produced at the country's largest industrial city, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN).

The joint venture company delivered its first shipment of 20 tons of steel to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority on 23 March, confirmed Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Assistant Engineer Ferdous Wahid.

He said, "McDonald's Steel Building Products Limited has been conducting experimental production of galvanized and prefabricated steel sheets from 25 January."

The steel plant was set up on 10 acres of land with an investment of Tk114 crore as a joint venture between Nippon Steel Corporation of Japan and Mcdonald Steel Building Products of Bangladesh.

Director (PD) of the project Abdullah Al Mahmoud Farooq told The Business Standard that in addition to McDonald's Steel, Asian Paints is going to start production in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar this year.

He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate this factory. Construction of several other establishments is also nearing completion."

Recently, after inspecting the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar area it was seen that the work of Mirsarai part of the project is progressing fast. On the other hand, the land allotment work in Sitakunda and Sonagazi is still pending.

About 6,000 acres of land in that part have already been filled with soil. At present roads, bridges and other infrastructures are being constructed.

Authorities are installing gas and electricity lines in various factories under construction. In addition, solar systems have been installed for roads inside the industrial city.

In addition to Asian Paints and McDonald Steel, Healthcare Pharma is operating in 40 acres, Bangladesh Auto Industries in 100 acres, SQ Cable in 40 acres, Jinguan in 10 acres, Modern Syntex Limited in 20 acres, Nippon and other companies in 100 acres and Berger Paints in 30 acres.