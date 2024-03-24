Another RMG factory gets LEED Gold certification

Another garment factory in Bangladesh has earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

APS Knit Composite Limited located in Kamargaon, Pubail, Gazipur achieved the Gold LEED certification by USGBC with 71 points.

This brings the total number of LEED-certified factories in Bangladesh to 214, with 80 achieving the Platinum status and 120 attaining Gold status.

So far this year, 8 RMG factories earned the LEED certification, of which 4 are platinum and 4 are gold.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "This is a testament to the dedication of our member factories who continuously strive for eco-friendly practices. By embracing sustainable methods, we're not only protecting our environment but also creating a significant competitive advantage for our industry."

"This accomplishment further solidifies Bangladesh's position as a global leader in sustainable garment manufacturing," he added.