Fire at Super Board factory under control

The fire at the Super Board factory in Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj has finally been brought under control after an all-night effort.

However, the fire is still not fully extinguished.

After the fire started yesterday (24 March) afternoon, 12 units of the fire service worked to bring the fire under control.

Now five units are working to extinguish the fire completely, confirmed Rifat Mallik, station officer of Gajaria unit of fire service.

He said the fire came under control around 3am with the continuous efforts of the fire brigade. Now there is no fear of the fire spreading further.

However, the fire could not be completely extinguished due to the presence of large amounts of flammable substances like jute and wood.

Water is continuously being thrown from the nearby Meghna river at the site of the fire, he added.

Meanwhile, even after 19 hours, the reason behind the fire and the amount of damage could not be ascertained. The fire service is working to investigate the cause and extent of damage.

The Munshiganj district administration has formed a 5-member investigation committee in the incident, which has been directed to submit a probe report within seven working days.

A fire broke out in the jute warehouse of the Super Board factory on the banks of Meghna in Hosendee union of Gajaria upazila around 1:30pm yesterday (24 March). Instantly the fire spread throughout the factory.

Twelve fire service units from Munshiganj-Narayanganj and Dhaka took part in firefighting. Seven people were injured while fighting the fire but no major casualties were reported.