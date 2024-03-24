No chance to ticket blockage: Biman MD

Aviation

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 10:31 pm

Related News

No chance to ticket blockage: Biman MD

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 10:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

There is no chance of air ticket blockage through manipulation, said Biman Managing Director Shafiul Azim said today.

The statement came in the wake of recent allegations that some travel agencies had blocked seats by increasing the price of air tickets. The allegations further stated that the seats later became vacant with the connivance of unscrupulous Biman officials.

"Biman's ticket booking and purchase options are open to all distribution systems, including the Biman website, mobile apps, sales counters, and authorised travel agencies," Shafiul Azim while addressing a press conference organised for the inauguration of Biman's smart call centre.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the airline's commitment to fair practices, the MD said wrongdoings on flights will be punished, while commendable behaviour will be rewarded.

On the issue, Biman's director (sales and marketing) Mohammad Salahuddin said, "We do not sell tickets for certain routes to any agent without the passenger's name. It is out of our policy. So there is no chance of ticket blocking."

He explained that while group tickets are sold for group tourists or passengers, strict requirements, including passport numbers and contact information, were in place.

Criticising the complaint of empty seats on a plane, he said, "We operate flights from Dhaka to London via Sylhet. Seats may be empty on the Dhaka-Sylhet route, but Sylhet-London is almost always full. 

"But if someone takes a picture of Dhaka-Sylhet and uploads it on social media saying the plane is going to London with empty seats, what can we do?"

Inauguration of Smart Call Center

Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Smart Call Centre officially started operations at Balaka of Biman Bangladesh Airlines head office today. Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Shafiul Azim inaugurated the call centre by calling the short code number 13636.

The managing director told the media that the call centre is now in the first phase. "We will soon outsource the call centre and recruit university students on a part-time basis. We are also planning to shift the call centre to a separate premises and also add various modern features to ensure world class service to passengers through the smart call centre."

Top News / Corporates

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Biman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

11h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

3h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

1h | Videos
Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

2h | Videos
Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

Coastal people are suffering from mental illness

4h | Videos