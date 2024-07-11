‘AC not working’: Passenger complaints force Biman flight to turn around to Dhaka

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight destined for Chattogram from Dhaka was forced to return to Dhaka Airport after being on the air for approximately 20 minutes this (11 July) morning due to passengers complaining about the AC not working.

The flight -- 611-8 --, scheduled to depart at 8:40am, could not reach its destination.

"Passengers were accommodated on another flight departing at 9:50am, which successfully landed in Chattogram," said Boshra Islam, chief manager (Public Relations) of Biman Airlines.

Following the incident, the aircraft in question was directed to the hangar for air conditioning repairs.

As a result of this delay, multiple subsequent flights from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have experienced delays.