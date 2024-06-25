CAAB public hearing addresses complaints on Biman, airport services

25 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
The public hearing addressed Biman ticket availability, flight and luggage delays, traffic congestion near the airport, malfunctioning E-GATES, and other related issues

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. File Photo: UNB
During a public hearing at Dhaka airport organised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Tuesday, several complaints were lodged against Biman Bangladesh Airlines, including allegations of flight delays, ticket unavailability despite purported empty seats, and issues with luggage handling.

MD Anwar, a Saudi migrant who recently returned from Dammam on 8 June, stated, "Although Biman's services have improved substantially, ticket availability remains a concern." He recounted, "When attempting to purchase a ticket from a travel agency in Dammam, I was initially told they were sold out. However, I eventually managed to secure a ticket and noticed at least 10 seats were vacant during the flight."

Md Faisal, another migrant from Qatar, expressed appreciation for Biman's handling of excess baggage and competitive airfares but reported a two-hour flight delay during his recent trip. He also mentioned experiencing inconvenience during customs screening at Dhaka airport.

Shakil Miraz, a general manager at Biman, explained, "According to IATA regulations, having some empty seats on flights is normal. Our Boeing 737 flights from Dammam, which accommodate 419 passengers, often have around 10 empty seats."

Highlighting Biman's efforts to modernise its reservation system, Miraz urged travellers, "Please purchase tickets through our app or website to avoid issues with agencies."

Addressing broader concerns, a journalist noted an incident involving Emirates Airlines where a colleague arriving from the USA faced a three-hour delay in receiving luggage due to malfunctioning luggage belts at Dhaka airport.

In response, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Dhaka airport, commented, "We will investigate and respond once we have detailed information. Currently, 85% of luggage is processed within one hour."

The public hearing also addressed traffic congestion near the airport, malfunctioning E-GATES, and other related issues. CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman acknowledged improvements in services but acknowledged the increasing demands and pledged continued enhancement.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) / Biman / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)

