Biman flight makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, en route from Chattogram to Abu Dhabi, was forced to make an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka early today due to a crack in its windshield that developed during the flight

The flight BG-127, a Boeing 737-800, was carrying 146 passengers, and touched down safely at 1:20am.

To ensure the safety of its passengers, the plane circled over Narsingdi for three hours to burn off fuel before its descent.

The plane did this in order to reduce its weight so that it could land safely without damaging its wheels.

Boshra Islam, head of public relations at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, assured that there was no immediate danger.

"Nothing serious. The plane had to burn fuel, which is why it remained in the sky for an extended period. The altitude at which the plane flew was safe," she said.

Later, the flight departed from Dhaka airport at 3:05am and reached Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5:40am [local time].