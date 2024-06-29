Biman warns ticketing agents of strict action for rule breaches

Biman Bangladesh Airlines office. Photo: BSS
Biman Bangladesh Airlines office. Photo: BSS

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has issued a stern warning to its approved travel agents stating that strict measures will be taken against those who breach the rules set by the national flag carrier.

In a letter sent to all Passenger Service Agents (PSAs), Biman expressed concern over agents who are undercutting or overpricing tickets through their own web portals.
 
"It has been observed by Biman Bangladesh Airlines that some of the reputed Biman-approved travel agents are selling and promoting Biman tickets at prices either lower or higher than the approved fares on different routes," read the letter.
 
The state-owned airlines requested all its PSAs to follow all rules, and policies set by Biman, otherwise the airliner has the right to close business relations with those agents who are manipulating Biman's image and good-will.
 
Biman urged all agents to adhere to the airline's policies, warning that failure to comply could result in the termination of business relationships.
 
Agents manipulating Biman's image and goodwill will face severe consequences, the airline warned. The letter pointed out that all approved PSAs in Bangladesh are entitled to a 7 percent commission on the base fare.
 
However, it said, some agents are offering 15-20 percent discounts on tickets through their web portals and social media, creating unhealthy competition and harming Biman's reputation.

Besides, the letter said, Biman observed that some online travel agents (OTAs) are failing to provide services to customers after ticket issuance.
 
Some OTAs are reportedly refusing to assist customers with changes to their travel plans or ticket refunds, said the airline.
 
"We have been receiving a number of complaints on this issue, which directly affected our goodwill and image," said the letter, issued by Biman's Sales Promotion Section last week.
 
This move comes after the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) alerted Biman to irregularities by certain agencies.
 
"In this era of information technology, we support tech-based business but must ensure ticket buyers are not defrauded. We seek a proper and timely policy for OTAs," ATAB President Abdus Salam Aref told BSS.
 
ATAB Secretary General Afshia Jannat Saleh also stressed the need for immediate action to restore fair competition in the travel and ticketing industry.
 

"Biman offers agents a 7 per cent commission per ticket, but some are selling at a 15-20 per cent discount. Such practices clearly indicate dishonest intentions," she said.
 
Stakeholders in the air ticketing sector have long advocated for policies regulating OTAs in Bangladesh.

