Boeing conducts SMS training for Biman management

Aviation

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Boeing conducts SMS training for Biman management

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 05:53 pm

A Workshop on Safety Management System (SMS) for Senior Management was  held at Balaka, the head office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on 8 February. 

The workshop session was conducted by Capt Martin Scheffmann, a Boeing  SMS taskforce leader. Shafiul Azim, the Managing Director & CEO 

(Additional Secretary) of Biman, all Executive Directors, Chief of Flight Safety  and General Manager Corporate Safety and Quality attended the session, reads a press release.

There were also two daylong workshops on 06 and 07th February, 2024 where all  the process owners of operational and maintenance areas and safety action groups participated.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The workshops were conducted under a collaborative initiative called Airline  Operation Safety Support (AOSS) between Boeing and their customer airlines. The  main objectives of the workshop were to look ahead and go beyond what  contemporary safety management systems drive for. The MD & CEO says that  safety is our first priority and to remain as safety champions in the country in future,  we will allocate necessary resources to implement all reasonable new ideas Capt.  Martin Scheffmann presented before the house.  

 

boeing / Biman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

3h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

8h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

46m | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

1h | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

2h | Videos
Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

20h | Videos