Boeing conducts SMS training for Biman management

A Workshop on Safety Management System (SMS) for Senior Management was held at Balaka, the head office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on 8 February.

The workshop session was conducted by Capt Martin Scheffmann, a Boeing SMS taskforce leader. Shafiul Azim, the Managing Director & CEO

(Additional Secretary) of Biman, all Executive Directors, Chief of Flight Safety and General Manager Corporate Safety and Quality attended the session, reads a press release.

There were also two daylong workshops on 06 and 07th February, 2024 where all the process owners of operational and maintenance areas and safety action groups participated.

The workshops were conducted under a collaborative initiative called Airline Operation Safety Support (AOSS) between Boeing and their customer airlines. The main objectives of the workshop were to look ahead and go beyond what contemporary safety management systems drive for. The MD & CEO says that safety is our first priority and to remain as safety champions in the country in future, we will allocate necessary resources to implement all reasonable new ideas Capt. Martin Scheffmann presented before the house.