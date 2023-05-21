Biman wishes to operate ground handling of Dhaka airport's third terminal

Photo: A design layout of the third terminal of Dhaka Airport/Collected

Bangladesh Biman's Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim has defended the national flag carrier's credibility to operate the ground handling of Dhaka airport's third terminal, against talks of a foreign company receiving its contract.

"From where did we come to know that others will operate the terminal's ground handling instead of Biman," he raised the issue while speaking at a press conference on Sunday (21 May) at Biman office at Kurmitola, Dhaka.

"Where is our capacity lacking? With the third terminal, our capacity will, in fact, increase," he said.

He also said many modern equipment are in the pipeline and Biman is preparing for procurement.

So, it is contradictory that Biman does not have the capacity while we are taking more preparations, he added.

According to the media, a Japanese company is likely to get the contract for operating the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, which includes ground and cargo handling.

The Japanese company has already submitted a proposal in this regard and a meeting was recently held at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss this.

The Biman MD also spoke about the company's fleet expansion plan, new routes, hajj flights, and new earning sources.