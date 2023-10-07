What Shahjalal airport’s third terminal offers

A portion of the Terminal-3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Terminal 3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) is more than a facelift.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 October), it brings forward a multitude of benefits and world-class facilities.

Here's what it offers at a glance: