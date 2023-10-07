What Shahjalal airport’s third terminal offers

A portion of the Terminal-3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A portion of the Terminal-3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Terminal 3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) is more than a facelift. 

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 October), it brings forward a multitude of benefits and world-class facilities.

Here's what it offers at a glance:

  • The third terminal will handle up to 1.2 crore passengers annually. It also has improved cargo and cold storage facilities. 
  • The new terminal will have a baggage handling system, an arrival lounge, a duty-free shop and boarding bridges, according to CAAB.
  • There are two rapid exit taxiways covering 41,500 square metres to allow an aircraft to leave the runway quickly after landing. It will allow other aircraft to use the taxiway for take-off or landing.
  • In the new terminal, the larger lounge for transit passengers will serve 40,00,000 passengers annually.
  • The construction of the Tk21,300-crore project began in December 2019.
  • Covering an area of 542,000 square metres, Terminal 3 will boast a floor space of 230,000 square metres.
  • It will house 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration desks, 59 arrival immigration and three VIP immigration desks.
  • The two terminals of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport currently handle around 150 flights of 30 airlines while serving about 25,000 to 30,000 passengers on a daily basis.

