Biman unveils new ground handling equipment

Aviation

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

Biman unveils new ground handling equipment

Press Release
11 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines today commissioned 18 newly assembled aircraft cargoes and two brand new aircraft push back tow-tractor (PBTT) for its Ground Support Equipment (GSE) department.

The new baggage tow-tractors manufactured by Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corporation will improve Biman's ground handling operations.

Besides, TLD France made two brand new aircraft push back tow-tractors which will be very supportive for ensuring on time flight departures.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, the national flag carrier is considering adding more than hundred different types of state of the art machinery to its GSE department for ground handling of the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Biman's CEO and Managing Director Shafiul Azim commissioned the new gears as the chief guest at the HSIA premises.

Currently Biman has 53 Sedan cars, 63 microbuses, three Pajero Jeep, six pick-up vans, two ambulances, four motorcycles and a minibus in its vehicle pool sub-division.

Biman will add more nine microbuses and a Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid sedan car for VIPs soon.

Currently Biman GSE fleet has 293 modern equipment.

 

Biman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

11h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

14h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

34m | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

4h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

5h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

5h | Videos