Biman unveils new ground handling equipment

Biman Bangladesh Airlines today commissioned 18 newly assembled aircraft cargoes and two brand new aircraft push back tow-tractor (PBTT) for its Ground Support Equipment (GSE) department.

The new baggage tow-tractors manufactured by Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corporation will improve Biman's ground handling operations.

Besides, TLD France made two brand new aircraft push back tow-tractors which will be very supportive for ensuring on time flight departures.

Furthermore, the national flag carrier is considering adding more than hundred different types of state of the art machinery to its GSE department for ground handling of the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Biman's CEO and Managing Director Shafiul Azim commissioned the new gears as the chief guest at the HSIA premises.

Currently Biman has 53 Sedan cars, 63 microbuses, three Pajero Jeep, six pick-up vans, two ambulances, four motorcycles and a minibus in its vehicle pool sub-division.

Biman will add more nine microbuses and a Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid sedan car for VIPs soon.

Currently Biman GSE fleet has 293 modern equipment.