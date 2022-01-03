Biman resumes flights on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume flights on the Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route from 8 January considering the need for increasing connection between domestic destinations and rising passenger demand.

Every Saturday and Wednesday, BG511 will take off from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport at 11:15am and reach Sylhet at 12:35pm. On the same days, BG512 will leave Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 01:00 pm and reach Chittagong at 02:20pm, reports a press release.

Passengers can buy tickets from any sales office of Biman, sales center (24/7) of the head office in Balaka: Mobile No-01777715630-31, Phone: +88-02-8901600 Extension 2135/2136, Biman call centre: 01990997997 and authorized travel agencies.