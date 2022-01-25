ABB, BAB leaders to meet central bank governor Wednesday 

Top leaders of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) will meet Governor Fazle Kabir Wednesday to discuss the impact of the central bank's directive on private bankers' salary hikes.

An ABB leader seeking anonymity confirmed the news to The Business Standard Tuesday (25 January).

On 20 January, The Bangladesh Bank fixed a minimum wage of Tk39,000 for private bank officials subject to the completion of their probation period.

The central bank issued a notice in this regard which will come into effect from next March.

It also stated that no banker can be fired if they do not achieve the target set by the bank or on the pretext of incompetence.

According to the notification, the minimum monthly wage for trainee assistant officers (general and cash) will be Tk28,000 during their probation period.

Also, office assistants, including security guards, cleaners, and messengers, will get Tk24,000 as the minimum wage.