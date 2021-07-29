66 companies awarded National Export Trophy

Sixty-six companies have been awarded the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in the country's export earnings in the fiscal year 2017-17.

The Ministry of Commerce issued a gazette notification stating which of the 66 businesses is getting which medal.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited has been selected for the best exporter award this year on the basis of the highest export earnings. The award has been named Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.

According to the ministry, this is the first time that the award in the name of Bangabandhu has been launched and from now on it will be given every year.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited won the best exporter award for the fifth time in a row.

According to the notification, Rifat Garments Ltd received the gold medal in ready-made garment (weaven) sector while AKM Knit Wear Limited and Tarasima Apparels Ltd have respectively been awarded with silver and bronze medals.

Besides, Square Fashions Limited secured the gold medal in Knitwear while H Fashions and GMS Composite Knitting Industries received silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the yarn sector, Badsha Textile Limited received gold medal, Kamal Yarn Limited silver medal and Nice Cotton Limited received bronze medals.

Envoy Textile Limited is getting the gold medal in the textile fabrics sector. Besides, Noman Weaving Mills is getting the silver medal, and Four H Dyeing and Printing is getting the bronze medal.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited and ACS Textile (Bangladesh) Limited received the gold and silver medals respectively in the home and specialized textile products sector.

Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited won the gold medal in the Teri Towel sector.

In the frozen food sector, the gold, silver and bronze medal winners are BD Sea Food, MU Sea Food and Jalalabad Frozen Foods Ltd respectively.

International Jute Traders won the gold medal in the raw jute product sector.

Akij Jute Mills Ltd won the gold medal in jute products and the Golden Fiber Trade Center Ltd won the silver medal.

Apex Tannery is the only gold medalist in the crust or finished leather products sector. In the leather goods sector, Picard Bangladesh Limited is getting the gold medal, ABC Footwear Industries Limited is getting the silver medal and BBJ Leather Goods Limited is getting the bronze medal.

In the footwear (all) sector, Bay-Footwear Limited won the gold medal, FB Footwear Limited won the silver medal and Alliance Leather Goods and Footwear Limited won the bronze medal.

In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Limited won the gold medal, Heritage Enterprise won the silver medal and Abdullah Trading won the bronze medal.

Pran Dairy Limited is getting the gold medal in agro-processed products (except tobacco), Pran Agro Limited is getting the silver medal and Habiganj Agro Limited is getting the bronze medal.

In the handicraft sector, Karupanya Rangpur Limited is getting gold medal, Classical Handmade Product BD is getting silver medal and BD Creation is getting bronze medal.\

Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3 is getting gold medal in the plastic products sector, All Plast Bangladesh Limited is getting silver medal and Tanvir Polymer Industries Limited is getting bronze medal.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited is getting the gold medal and Artisan Ceramics Limited is getting the silver medal in the ceramic category.

Uniglory Cycle Component Limited won the gold medal in the light engineering sector and Rangpur Metal Industries Limited Unit-2 won the silver medal.

Energypack Engineering Limited won the gold medal in the electric and electronics products sector and BRB Cable Industries Limited won the silver medal.

In the other industrial products category, BSRM Steels Limited won gold medal, Marine Safety Systems won silver medal and Asia Metal Marine Service won bronze medal.

Square Pharmaceuticals Limited is getting the gold medal and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited is getting the silver medal in the pharmaceutical product category.

Universal Jeans Limited and Pacific Jeans Limited are winning gold and silver medals respectively in the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

Fardin Accessories Ltd won gold medals and RM Interlining Ltd won silver medals in other products and services under the garment sector under EPZ (knit and oven) with 100% ownership of Bangladesh ('C' category).

In the packaging and accessories products category, Montrims Ltd won the gold medal, M&U Packaging Ltd won the silver medal and Uniglory Packaging Industries Ltd won the bronze medal.

Orchid Trading Corporation won the gold medal in the other primary products category, Eco Fresh International won the silver medal and Bang Chung Trade and Tourism won the bronze medal.

Mir Telecom Limited is the only gold medalist in the other services sector.

Square Textiles Ltd won the gold medal in the reserved sector (products and services) for women entrepreneurs or exporters, Al-Salam Fabrics Pvt Ltd won the silver medal and Ibrahim Knit Garments Pvt Ltd won the bronze medal.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the selection of the best exporters for the 17-18 financial year was completed last year. But it was not announced due to the arrival of Covid-19.