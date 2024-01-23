Failure to comply with EU's due diligence laws may result in embargoes, penalties

The European Union (EU) has said its national supervisory bodies can sanction companies which violate human rights or environmental standards by failing to follow the due diligence procedures.

"The sanctions can go as high as 5% of a company's global turnover, which can be especially painful for large global companies," Bernd Spanier, deputy chief of EU to Bangladesh, said during a seminar organised by the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) in the capital's Tejgaon.

In his keynote paper, Bernd Spanier said, "Victims can claim reparations from a company in a European court if they can show that the damage they suffered, through a violation of human rights or environmental standards, was caused by the company's failure to follow proper due diligence procedures."

"Brands will also bear responsibility for the consequences of their suppliers' treatment of workers and the environment. To avoid hefty fines in Europe, EU brands and retailers could move towards suppliers that are best in compliance.

"Therefore, to remain competitive, Bangladeshi suppliers would need to check their operations for any violation of worker rights or environmental standards."

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said, "Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC to middle income country by 2026, for which the country, from now onward, should have preparation for compliance with the improvement of the environment, including the humanitarian situation."

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said, "The goal we want to achieve through implementing due diligence law is universal and desired by all. So, the legislation should be something that is truly global and accepted in all places which is not the case we are witnessing."

"On one hand, it is increasing the cost of compliance for the manufacturers. Along with that, factories vary in terms of cost competitiveness and capacity levels, which is making it more difficult for them to comply with several legislations while it can be done in a universal way," he added.

Among others, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon also spoke, while IBFB president Humayun Rashid presided over the programme.