The price of each gram of 22 carat gold has been increased to Tk6,710 corresponding to the global price hike of gold.

This increase of Tk3,265 per bhori has raised the price of 22 carat gold to Tk78,265 per bhori.

For 21 carat gold the price has been increased to Tk74,740 per bhori.

This price is effective from Thursday (3 March), informed Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus).